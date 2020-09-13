Istriktong PH-US military exercise ipatutupad-DND

Gagawa ng mas istriktong panuntunan ang Pilipinas at Estados Unidos para sa mga gagawing joint military execrises ayon kay Department of National Defense (DND) Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong.

Ito ang sinabi ni Andolong matapos ang deportasyon kay US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton na nahatulan noong 2015 dahil sa pagpatay sa transgender na si Jennifer Laude.

“We have engaged our American counterparts in frank discussions regarding future incidents involving visiting military personnel.” Pahayag ni Andolong sa kanyang statement nitong Linggo.

“Both sides are now more circumspect and, as a result, stricter guidelines will be crafted and implemented in the conduct of joint exercises, if there will be any and if the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement remains suspended,” dagdag pa nito.

Nitong Pebrero 11 ay pormal ng hiniling ang pagbawi sa Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) pero nitong Hunyo 1 ay tuluyan ng sinuspinde dahil sa ilang mga political issues.(Edwin Balasa)