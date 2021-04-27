Israel namangha sa pagmamahal ng ‘Pinas

Libu-libong sulat na naglalaman ng dasal at hiling mula sa mga Pilipino ang naipadala sa Israel para sa Western Wall o Wailing Wall, ayon sa Israeli Ministry of Tourism.

Ang mga sulat ay ilalagay sa mga bitak ng makasaysayang padel na matatagpuan sa Old City of Jerusalem.

Sinimulan ang ‘Western Wall e-note’ noong Semana Santa para sa mga Pilipino na hindi makakabisita sa Holy Land dahil sa pandemya.

Isinumite online ang mga sulat at natanggap na ng Ministry of Tourism sa Jerusalem.

Dahil dito, namangha ang Israel Ministry dahil sa daming sulat na ipinadala ng mga Pilipino at umaasa itong mabibigyang katuparan ang hiling at dasal ng mga ito.

“We are amazed at the number of notes that were sent to us and I am delighted to place those notes on behalf of the Filipinos. We hope that all your notes will be answered,” sambit ni Katie Gordon, ng Israel Ministry of Tourism-Asia Desk.

Nagpasalamat din dito si Sammy Yahia, Israel Ministry of Tourism director sa India at Philippines. Naniniwala rin umano na malapit sa puso ng mga Pilipino ang Israel.

Aniya, “We want to thank everyone who sent their messages in the Western Wall and inform those who sent their e-note that it had been delivered. We have received thousands of notes from the Philippines and believe that Israel is close to the hearts of the Filipinos. We hope to see you soon.”