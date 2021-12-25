Israel nag-donate ng tubig, solar panel sa biktima ni `Odette’

Namahagi ang Embassy of Israel ng donasyong water purifier, 4 solar panels, mahigit 2,000 kilo ng bigas, 500 food and hygiene packs, sa mga sinalanta ng bagyong Odette sa Siargao.

Kasabay nito ay pinaramdam ni Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss ang buong suporta sa bansa para tuluyang makabangon.

Maguginitang nakapag-deliver na ng apat na sets ng solar-powered energy, bigas, food items, at hygiene kits ang nasabing bansa kamakailan sa nasabing lugar.

“The State of Israel has witnessed the devastating result of Typhoon Odette and the impact it had on the people. It destroyed infrastructure and homes, and claimed lives. We, as friends o the Philippines, cannot stay indifferent,” ayon kay Fluss.

“We are also looking for long-term [aid] to see what we can do in the rehabilitation of medical centers together with other organizations. We are here to partner with you as a symbol and a gesture of friendship to send a message that we are together on this,” dagdag pa nito.