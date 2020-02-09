Isla sa Corregidor gitinguhang himoun isip nCoV quarantine area

Ang isla sa Caballo o Corregidor mahimong gamiton nga quarantine area alang sa mga mopauling Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) subay usab sa pag-atake a makamatay nga 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Gisugyot kini ni Manila Rep. Manny Lopez sa iyang gisang-at nga resolusyon human mibalibad ang mga opisyal Capas, Tarlac nga gamiton ang sports facilities sa New Clark City alang sa quarantine purposes.

Sa resolusyon, girrkomendar ni Lopez sa kagamhanan nga magtukod og quarantine site bisan asa sa duha ka isla nga duol sa Manila Bay.

“Caballo Island or Corregidor Island is safer and more practical because they are isolated from the cities. We can better prevent the possibility of the nCoV spreading to nearby communities,” pagpasabot ni Lopez, chair sa House committee on Metro Manila development.

Matud pa sa kongresista, gihimo na kaniadto ang Caballo Island isip quarantine site niadtong 2014 alang sa mga sakop sa Philippine peacekeeping contingent human miigo ang mga Ebola-stricken Liberia.

“It has already been proven as an effective site for quarantine before, so why not use it again now?” dugang sa magbabalaod.