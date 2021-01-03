Isko walang plano tumakbong presidente

Malayo pa man ang eleksyon 2022, naghapayag na si Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno na wala itong balak na tumakbo sa pagkapangulo.

Aniya, nakapokus siya ngayon sa lungsod at sa pagtugon sa pandemya.

Reaksyon ito ng alkalde matapos mapasama sa mga napipisil na posibleng kandidato sa 2022 presidential poll ayon sa ginawang survey ng Pulse Asia.

Sa kabila nito, na nagpapasalamat si Moreno na nakakasama siya sa napipisil na kandidato, “But let us just go back to reality. Reality is there’s pandemic.”

“More than political growth or career growth no… Hindi ko talaga siya ine-entertain. I would rather focus on Manila, and focus on the pandemic. If we can offer a lot of things to ease the burden, the effects of this pandemic to the lives of every family in the city of Manila, I will do so,” dagdag pa ni Moreno. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)