Isko dinamay 2 patay sa Divisoria market sale

Binatikos ni Manila Rep. Manuel Luis Lopez si presidential candidate Isko Moreno sa pakaladkad nito sa mga patay ukol sa kinukuwestiyong pagbebenta nito sa Divisoria market sa mahigit P1.4 bilyon.

Ayon kay Lopez, sa halip na direktang sagutin ni Moreno ang pagkuwestiyon ng mga vendor sa Divisoria ukol sa pagbebenta nito ay ginamit pa nito mga namamahinga nang dating alkalde ng lungsod na sina Mayor Mel Lopez at Alfredo Mayor Lim para lamang isalba ang kanyang sarili.

“When candidates are asked direct questions about their actions in office, I suggest that Mayor Isko should answer the question directly and factually. Do not deflect the question by imputing malice on the acts of former Mayor Fred Lim or former Mayor Mel Lopez undoubtedly two of the most influential mayors in the recent history of the City of Manila for actions done 30 and 36 years ago that have no relation to the sale of the Divisoria public market which was consummated during the term of Mayor Domagoso,” puna ni Lopez, anak na namayapang si Lopez.

Giit pa ng solon, “What is clear is that the market was never sold during the time of Mayor Lopez and Lim. What do the two dead men have to do with the issue now?” (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)