Isko bumuo ng squad vs botcha

IPINAG-UTOS ni Manila City Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso ang pagbuo ng isang special enforcement squad na tututok sa kampanya ng lokal na pamahalaan laban sa ‘botcha’ o hot meat.

Sa isang mission order, inatasan ni Moreno ang Veterinary Inspection Board (VIB) Special Enforcement Squad na magsagawa ng maigting na routine at strike operation sa Maynila.

Ang enforcement squad ang magbeberipika ng mga establisimyento na sangkot sa food trade sa pamamagitan ng pagsasagawa ng inspeksiyon, at quality control procedure.

“You are further directed to effect the seizure, confiscation, examination, disposition and disposal of merchandise found to be illegal, and re­commend the filing of appropriate cases for prosecution before the proper court in the City of Manila,” ayon kay Moreno.

Sanhi ng bagong likha na squad ay magiging tuloy-tuloy ang kampanya ng lokal na pamahalaan laban sa illegal sale, manufacturing, processing at distribusyon ng mga double dead na mga karne ng baboy, baka, poultry product, fish at aquatic product, at milk at dairy product.

Itinalaga ni Moreno si veterinarian Dr. Nicanor Santos Jr. bilang chief ng VIB Special Enforcement Squad. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)