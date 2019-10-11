Isetann Recto muling bubuksan

Magbabalik-operasyon na ang Isetann Mall sa Recto Avenue matapos itong ipasara dahil sa kakulangan ng permt.

Ni-lift na ng Manila City government ang closure order para sa nasabing mall dahil napunan na umano ng pamunuan ng establisimiyento ang kaukulang papeles para mag-operate.

Nirekumenda ni Bureau of Permits chief Levi Facundi ang pag-lift ng closure sa Isetann, na inaprubahan naman ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

“Upon coordination with this Office and submission of requirements, this is to confirm that you have substantially complied with the deficiencies/violatons noted in the Closure Order in relation to the operation of your business,” ayon sa order.

“In view thereof, the Closure Order dated 9 October 2019 is hereby lifted.”

Samantala, siniguro naman ng pamunuan ng mall na hindi na muli silang magbebenta ng mga secondhand cellphone na posibleng mula sa nakaw.(RP)