Isabelle Daza isinugod sa ospital

Itinakbo sa emergency room ang aktres na si Isabelle Daza noong August 31 nang madaling-araw dahil sa naramdaman nitong matinding sakit sa kanyang tiyan.

Ayon kay Belle, halos isang oras daw niyang tiniis ang sakit ng kanyang tiyan na dulot ng acid reflux. Sinamahan si Belle ng kanyang inang si Gloria Diaz na sobrang nag-alala sa naging sakit nito.

Pagkatapos ng tatlong oras noong mabigyan ng gamot si Belle, bumuti na ang pakiramdam nito. Heto ang post ni Belle sa Ins­tagram:

“Hmm wasn’t going to post this but what the heck. Life isn’t always perfect (and my hair has volume). Rushed to the ER at 3:30am cause I had severe pain in my belly 😭 I was so miserable but too tired to cry. Squirming and shouting for an hour or so. Fee­ling all better now 3hrs after the meds. Wonder if essential oils can cure acid reflux/indigestion? Anyways no matter how old I get no one makes me feel safer than my mama.”

Ayon sa Wikipedia, ang acid reflux or Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) “is a long-term condition where stomach contents come back up into the esophagus resulting in either symptoms or complications. Symptoms include the taste of acid in the back of the mouth, heartburn, bad breath, chest pain, vomiting, brea­thing problems, and wearing away of the teeth. Complications include esopha­gitis, esophageal strictures, and Barrett’s eso­phagus. Risk factors include obesity, pregnancy, smoking, hiatus hernia, and taking certain medicines.”

Nakatanggap ng maraming recommendations si Belle mula sa kanyang mga kaibigan at follower sa social media kung paano ma-cure ang kanyang acid reflux.

May nag-suggest na uminom ito ng warm water sa umaga at kumain ng maraming prutas. Iwasan ang pag-inom ng malamig na tubig at bago matulog, uminom ito ng mixture ng apple cider vinegar at warm le­mon water.

Pero dahil mother­ knows best, heto ang recommendation ni Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz: “Belle, eat slower…chew well…and at night, eat safe not too much spice, garlic, even salads.”