Isabelle Daza humamig ng suporta, papuri sa breastfeeding

Humamig ng suporta, papuri si Isabelle Daza sa pinost niya sa Instagram na kung saan ay nagpapadede siya ng baby niya. Ang dati ngang sopistikadang ‘It girl’, heto at nanay na nanay na na nagpapadede na ng kanyang baby.

“Today marks my 8th week after giving birth. My breastfeeding journey has been both wonderful & a challenge: from learning how to latch the baby to burping him-then putting the baby back to sleep after burping, taking him a bath and worrying about jaundice, late night crying and singing weird rhymes to appease him…

“One thing I struggled with is definitely is my weight gain so I compensate by taking nice photos where I’m ‘glammed up’ but the truth is this isn’t my reality! I just I don’t have the guts to post my eye bags and disheveled hair.

“Becoming a mom has been a learning experience and I’m loving every minute of it. Ok maybe not the 2am-4am feeding minutes. But now I’m ready to introduce the bottle so I can have a few extra hours of rest a night. #motherhood,” caption ni Isabelle.

Dahil sa post na ‘yon ni Isabelle, maraming ina ang nagkuwento rin ng mga karanasan nila sa pagpapa­dede.

reginaaaemb “Horay to breastfeeding mom! I’ve breastfed my son til 2yrs and 2 mos! I admit, really hard at first but you’ll used to it hanggang sa maging manhid na ung nipples mo.”

queenmoja1122 “I know how it feels about weight gain, nakaka-down. But don’t worry just enjoy the moment you’ll be back in shape soon. I did go back in shape slowly and got in my thinnest (as in sa buong buhay ko) after 1 yr just with breasfeeding.”

Well, kung titingnan mo nga si Isabelle, parang mas bagay sa kanya ang may laman din, at mas seksi ang dating niya ngayon, kahit sinasabi niyang nag-gain siya ng timbang.