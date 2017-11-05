Isabel Granada tuluyan nang namaalam

Bago maghatinggabi nitong Nobyembre 4 ay kinumpirma ng ex-husband ng aktres na si Isabel Granada ang tuluyan na nitong pamamaalam.

Malaki ang naging parte mo sa aking buhay.. Binigyan mo ako ng isang gwapot matalinong anak, makulay ang 14 yrs nating pagsasama… Sa lahat… mula sa aking kaluluwa.. maraming maraming salamat… pahinga ka na… paalam Isa… ❤👪 A post shared by Jericho Genaskey Aguas (@soulofjerichoaguas) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Nag-post sa social media si Jericho Genaskey Aguas ng mensahe ng pamamaalam sa ex-wife.

Sa lahat… Maraming maraming salamat… pahinga ka na… paalam Isa…

Kalakip ng nasabing mensahe ay ang mga larawan nilang magkasama.

Pagkaraan ng halos isang oras ay nagpadala naman ng opisyal na pahayag ang mister ni Isabel na si Arnel Cowley sa lagay ng asawa.

Ito ang nilalaman ng statement ni Mr. Cowley:It is with great sadness that my wife Isabel Granada has peacefully passed here in Doha Qatar. She has been a fantastic wife, mother and daughter.

She always did her best in everything she did, whether it be in front of a camera or sports.

I would also like to take this time to thank the Filipino community in Doha for giving their full support throughout this difficult time for myself and the family.

Baby..wherever you might be..just always remember that I LOVE YOU. and I miss you very much.