Isabel ‘agaw-buhay’ sa Qatar

Sunod-sunod ang posts ng dating aktres na si Bianca Lapus, at ng iba pang mga taga-showbiz tungkol sa sitwasyon ni Isabel Granada, na nasa Doha, Qatar ngayon.

Heto ang ilan sa mga post ni Bianca:

“I would like to ask for healing prayers for my dear friend, sis Isabel Granada. She was rushed at the Heart Hospital Hamad Medical Corp. Now at HGH (Hamad General Hospital) in Qatar. I have not communicated with her family yet I’m waiting for updates. But the initial info I got is from our dear Robby Tarroza, according to his post Isa is in Critical Condition.

“Massive internal bleeding in the head. Aneurysm. She suddenly collapsed lang daw. So I’m doing my best to get updates from the people who are there now. Please, please, she needs prayer warriors now.

“Thank you also to Michael Soliven a nurse who is there in Qatar now for updating me such a big help.

“UPDATE: ISA IS IN A COMA NOW. She was rushed at heart hospital and status was post cardiac arrest, but according to the nurse I chatted with in Qatar she was transferred to Hamad hospital and it’s confirmed she has internal bleeding and aneurysm. She will undergo a major operation anytime now. But according to the respiratory therapist she had 6 times cardiac arrest. Please lets Pray for Isa.

“Lord, I lift up my sis Isa to you…please touch her with your healing hands. “I am the Lord who heals you” Exodus 15:26 #prayersforisabelgranada #prayforisa.”

“Can we focus on praying for Isabel? This is the only reason why we posted her situation. To gather Prayer Warriors for our dear friend who is fighting for her life. Let us not make other issues or false news out of it because this is a very difficult time for her and her family especially to her children.

“But just to clear the false news. She is still in the ICU in a coma and still fighting pending for operation na sya inaantay lng maging stable so let us all continue to pray for her po. #fightisa #prayersforisabelgranada #prayersforisa #isabelgranada.”

Mababasa naman sa Facebook account ng mister ni Isabel na si Arnel Principe-Cowley ang mensahe na…





“To all family and friends, please pray for my wife Isabel Granada who is in ICU at Doha Qatar in a critical condition. She suffered from a brain hemorrhage which indicates aneurism and in turn affected her heart.

“+She collapsed suddenly without warning yesterday afternoon and is still not responding.

“I have released this statement to end inaccurate speculations during this hard time for myself and the rest of the family and I would also like to thank the people that’s supporting me here in Doha.”