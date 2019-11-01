Ipagdasal ang mga pumanaw na — Digong

ALALAHANIN ang mga pumanaw at pamarisan ang mga santo.

Ito ang mensahe ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa sambayanang Pilipino ngayong Undas.

“In these days of remembrance, we honor our deeply departed loved ones by praying for the eternal repose of their souls and cherishing fond memories of the time they spent with us. We also remember the remarkable lives of our saints who continue to guide us in our daily lives,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Umaasa rin ang Pa­ngulo na ngayong ginugunita ang mga pumanaw na mahal sa buhay ay magsilbi sana itong ins­pirasyon sa mga Pilipino para lalong patatagin ang kanilang spiritual at religious traditions.

“Let us dedicate our time, skills and know­ledge so we may make a positive and meaningful impact on our society while we pursue meaning­ful goals for our people and country. I wish everyone a solemn and meaningful observance,” sabi pa ng Pa­ngulo.

Dumalaw si Pangulong Duterte sa puntod ng kanyang mga magulang na sina Vicente at Soledad Duterte sa isang public cemetery sa Davao City noong Huwebes nang gabi. (Prince Golez)