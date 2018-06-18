Inutang sa Build, Build, Build program sisilipin ng Senado

NAIS ni Senador Win Gatchalian na malaman at rebisahin ang status ng Build, Build, Build (BBB) infrastructure program ng gobyerno.

Ito ay upang matiyak na maayos ang pagpaplano at pagpapatupad ng mga proyekto.

Sa kanyang Senate Resolution No. 759, nais ni Gatchalian na magsagawa ng Senate inquiry kaugnay sa financial requirements ng programa.

“There is a need to closely monitor the debt obligations and modes of financing incurred and adopted by the Duterte administration for its ‘Build, Build, Build’ Program to ensure transpa­rency, accountability, and prudent use of loans and other financing methods utilized by the government,” saad ni Gatcha­lian.

Ipinaliwanag ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Econo­mic Affairs na 40 sa 75 approved infrastructure projects mula noong Hulyo 2017 ay popondohan sa pamamagitan ng Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Idinagdag pa ni Gatchalian na ang total outstanding debt ng national government hanggang noong Disyembre 2017 ay umabot na sa P6.65 trillion bagama’t P329.05 billion sa Ge­neral Appropriations Act para sa 2018 ang inilaan para sa utang.

“It is incumbent upon us senators, in the exercise of our power of the purse, to ensure that public funds diverted from health, edu­cation, and social services financing for debt services payment are properly appropriated,” dagdag ni Gatchalian.

Inaasahang aabutin ng P8 hanggang P9 na trilyon ang gagastusin ng pamahalaan sa infrastructure program ng administrasyon simula 2017 hanggang 2022.