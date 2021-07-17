Instant milyonaryo! Fil-Am wagi sa Int’l vlog fest

Tumataginting na $30,000 o mahigit P1.5 milyon ang naibulsang premyo ni Filipino-American influencer Wil Dasovich matapos talunin ang ibang vlogger sa Vlogfest Malta 2021.

Siyam na vlogger ang nakalaban ni Dasovich sa competition na ginanap mula July 9 – July 14 upang ipakita sa mundo ang kagandahan ng Malta sa Europe.

“1st award I’ve ever got that came with a bag, how generous!” ani Dasovich sa Instagram post.

“The video I created for @thevlogfest captures my inner feelings about the cognitive dissonance I face on a regular basis in trying to live a healthy & productive life vs trying to simply, LIVE. Though my video was about breaking discipline, it is ultimately discipline that allows me to live freely. Discipline = Freedom, and only until you’ve solidified your routine is when you shall have the authority to break it!” sambit pa ni Dasovich. (IS)