Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Instant milyonaryo! Fil-Am wagi sa Int’l vlog fest

News
By Abante News Online
0 1

Tumataginting na $30,000 o mahigit P1.5 milyon ang naibulsang premyo ni Filipino-American influencer Wil Dasovich matapos talunin ang ibang vlogger sa Vlogfest Malta 2021.

Siyam na vlogger ang nakalaban ni Dasovich sa competition na ginanap mula July 9 – July 14 upang ipakita sa mundo ang kagandahan ng Malta sa Europe.

“1st award I’ve ever got that came with a bag, how generous!” ani Dasovich sa Instagram post.

Related Posts

Ping hindi mamemersonal sa 2022

Tapon ebak sa WPS paninira lang ng US – China

Paglabas ng mga bata tagilid sa DOH

“The video I created for @thevlogfest captures my inner feelings about the cognitive dissonance I face on a regular basis in trying to live a healthy & productive life vs trying to simply, LIVE. Though my video was about breaking discipline, it is ultimately discipline that allows me to live freely. Discipline = Freedom, and only until you’ve solidified your routine is when you shall have the authority to break it!” sambit pa ni Dasovich. (IS)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Iloilo, 3 pang lugar sa Visayas, ECQ hanggang Hulyo 31

Panangga vs COVID: Biden saludo sa Fil-Am singer

100 karton ng smuggled yosi nasilat

1 of 2,031