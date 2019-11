Inquirer pumalag sa ‘PI’ ni Locsin sa lady reporter

MARIING tinutulan ng Philippine Daily Inqui­rer (PDI) ang ginawang pagmumura ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teo­doro ‘Teddyboy’ Locsin Jr. sa isa nilang reporter.

Nag-ugat ito makaraang hindi magustuhan ni Locsin ang tweet ni Jhesset Enano ng PDI hinggil sa pagdalo ng kalihim sa closing ce­remony ng nakaraang ASEAN Summit dahil sa hindi pagsipot ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterete.

Ani Locsin sa isang tweet, “did you get the p***ngina I sent you? That’s the last event, purely ceremonial and short.”

Sagot naman ng PDI, “It was unbecoming of a diplomat and public official, and totally undeserved by Enano, who was doing her job reporting on President Duterte at the Asean summit with the professionalism, focus and comprehensiveness.

Giit ng pahayagan, nakakainsulto ang sinabing ito ni Locsin na isa ring journalist.

Depensa naman ni Locsin, tila hindi napapansin ang magagandang ginagawa ni Pangulong Duterte pagdating sa pulong, na aniya’y nananatili hanggang may nagsasalita pa.

“Had I known she was a lady I’d have let it pass but I watched her president stick it out start to finish but for 1 photo op, enduring statements far longer than his own because he has the breeding to listen to those who heard him. Others stepped out before and after they spoke,” ayon sa tweet ni Locsin.