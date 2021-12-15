Inindyan imbestigasyon sa mga online scam! Lazada, Shopee kakalusin sa Senado

Nag-isyu kahapon ang Senado ng subpoena laban sa mga opisyal ng online shopping platform Shopee at Lazada, gayundin sa Media Specialist Association of the Philippines dahil sa pagboykot ng mga ito sa ikalawang pagdinig hinggil sa pamamayagpag ng mga social media platform sa bansa.

Sa naturang pagdinig, itinulak ni Senador Francis Pangilinan, chair ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments, ang ideya na mag-isyu ng subpoena matapos hindi dumalo ang mga opisyal ng mga nasabing online shopping platform sa pagdinig.

Si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon ang naghain ng mosyon na sinegundahan ni Pangilinan. “I move that the appropriate subpoenas be issued to Lazada and the others that are invited here,” ani Drilon.

Iminungkahi rin ni Drilon na isama sa subpoena ang babala laban sa mga opisyal ng nasabing mga platform na isa-cite for contempt sila sakaling muli nilang isnabin ang susunod na pagdinig.

“We already place that warning so that if they don’t attend the next time, we can hold them in contempt,” dagdag nito.

Bago aprubahan ang mosyon ni Drilon, binanggit ni Pangilinan ang Section 17 ng Rules of Procedures on the inquiries in aid of legislation.

“This provides that the committee shall have the powers of an investigating committee including the power to summon witnesses and take their testimony and to issue a subpoena and subpoena duces tecum signed by its chairman or in his absence, the acting chairman and the approval by the presi¬dent,” sabi ni Pangilinan.

“So it has been moved and seconded and we adopt and approve the motion to issue the subpoena to the following: Lazada, Shopee and Media Specialist Association of the Philippines,” saad pa nito.

Inimbitahan ng komite ang mga opisyal ng online shopping platforms at ang Medial Special Association of the Philippines para magbigay ng pananaw sa advertisement placement sa online videos na naglalaman ng defamation o maling mga impormasyon. (Dindo Matining)