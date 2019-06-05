Inflation rate misaka ngadto sa 3.2 percent sa Mayo

Kalit nga misaka ang inflation rate niadtong Mayo human ang sunod sunod nga pagkanaug niini sa milabay nga unom ka bulan.

Matud sa tweet sa Philippine Statistics Authority, nga misaka sa 3.2 percent ang inflation rate sa nasud niadtong milabay nga Abril anaa sa 3 percent.

“The Philippines’ headline inflation went up by 3.2 percent in May 2019. This was the first time that it rose after six consecutive months of slowdowns,” matud sa tweet.

“The main drivers in the uptrend of inflation in May 2019 were food and non-alcoholic beverages; and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels,” matud pa sa ilang tweet. (jess campos)