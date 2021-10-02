Inday Sara nag-file para Davao mayor

Naghain nitong Sabado, Oktubre 2, 2021 ng certificate of candidacy (COC) si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio para sa reelection sa 2022 eleksiyon.

Nagpasalamat din ang presidential daughter sa sambayanang Pilipino na sumusuporta sa kanya.

“I have been honored with the gift of trust and respect of many of our fellow Filipinos. Thank you to everyone who have expressed their support. Many of you do not know me and yet you carry me over your shoulders,” mensahe ng presidential daughter sa kanyang FB post.

“Like the other millions of Filipinos, I share with you the same goal of living a peaceful and prosperous life in our country, today and in the many years to come. I call on everyone to work together for an honest, orderly, and credible elections in May 2022,” ayon pa kay Inday Sara.