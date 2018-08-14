Importer ng ₱6.8B shabu panagutin – Duterte

NAIS malaman ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte kung sino ang nasa likod ng importasyon ng P6.8 bilyong shabu na nakapuslit sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) para matukoy ang mga dapat managot dito.

“He wants to know the bottom of who’s behind the importation, and of course he’s raring to apply the full force of the law against those behind these importations. But it clearly shows that the problem has an international aspect because these imports are from other countries,” ani Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Naniniwala ang Palasyo na bagong istratehiya ng drug syndicate ang paggamit ng magnetic lifter dahil hindi makikita ang shabu sa loob nito kahit na idaan sa X-ray machine.

“Iyong circumstance napakahirap mahanap talaga dahil sa X-ray hindi lumalabas iyan kapag nasa loob eh. Iyan ang problema diyan. So tala­gang bago na naman itong modus operandi ng ating mga kalaban,” ani Roque.

Samantala, sa kabila nito ay sinabi ni Roque na buo pa rin ang tiwala ng Pangulo kay BOC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña.