Impeachment vs Robredo, gitugyan sa PACC lawyer

Gitugyan na sa Malacañang ni Atty. Manuelito Luna sa Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) kung ipadayon niini ang pagsang-at og impeachment complaint batok ni Vice President Leni Robredo.

Subay kini sa gipakitang pagpaluyo sa Bise Presidente sa resolusyon sa United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) aron imbestigahon ang giingong extrajudicial killing sa Pilipinas isip resulta sa anti-drug campaign sa Duterte administration.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga kung sa pagtuo ni Atty. Luna nga adunay lig-ong basihanan aron ipa-impeach ang Vice-President angayan niya g ipadayun kini.

“Siguro he should pursue that line, kung iyan ang kanyang paniniwala. If he consider the statement of the Vice President as—what does he consider it, ano ba ang sabi niya, bakit daw… is ignorance a betrayal of the public trust? That is my response. If gross ignorance is the ground for impeachment; is that a ground under the Constitution? Draw your conclusion. That is my response. But I will let the advocate pursue that line,” matud ni Panelo.

Matud sa kalihim nga daghang opinyong legal ug managlahi ang pagtan-aw sa mga abogado, busa ang makatubag lang kung impeachable ang baruganan ni Robredo mao ang Supreme Court.

“There are as many opinions as there are lawyers. The Supreme Court will be the ulti—no rather, the impeachment court will be the ultimate decider of that legal issue. Eh di tanungin natin iyong… one, ang Supreme Court; dalawa, impeachment court,” dugang pa ni Panelo.

Nagdumili paghatag si Panelo sa posisyon sa Malacañang sa gihimong pamahayag ni Atty. Luna tungod kay daghang problema nga angayang unahon ug atubangon , busa gitugyan na lang ang isyu sa mga gustong mohimog aksyon batok sa Bise Presidente.

“But you know, we have better things to do. There are so many problems in this country. I will leave it to those who would want to initiate whatever they want to initiate against whomsoever,” matud pa ni Panelo.