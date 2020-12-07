Impeachment inendorso sa Kongreso! Justice Leonen pinapatalsik ng Marcos boy

Isinampa kahapon sa Kamara ang impeachment complaint laban Kay Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen dahil sa ‘culpable violation of the Constitution at betrayal of public trust.’

Ang reklamo ay isinampa ni Edwin Cordevilla, Secretary General ng Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government, kasama ang abogado nitong si Larry Gadon.

Inindorso naman ni Ilocos Norte Rep. Angelo Barba ang reklamo.

Si Cong. Barba ay napag-alamang anak ng pinakabatang kapatid ng pinatalsik na si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos na si Fortuna Marcos Barba.

Sa 41 pahinang reklamo nakasaad na kulang sa integridad si Leonen dahil bigo umano itong maghain ng kanyang Statement of Assets and Liabilities (SALN).

Bukod dito, malinaw umano ang pagiging “negligent and incompetent” nito dahil bigo umano nitong resolbahin ang 37 kaso sa Korte Suprema sa loob ng 24 buwan mula nang maisumite ito.

“Respondent failed to consider the implications of these prolonged delays in the lives of the litigants. He should know that when justice is delayed to a fault, uncertainty in the litigants lingers, thereby diminishing trust and confidence in the Court…Clearly, respondent committed culpable violation of the Constitution for arbitrarily, willfully, intentionally, deliberately and malevolently failing to resolve the cases within the required reglementary period,”ayon sa reklamo.

Dahil dito, ayon pa kay Cordevilla ay dapat lamang itong panagutin sa kanyang pagkukulang.

“Because of these gross lapses, he must now be held accountable for his actions,”giit pa nito.

Si Leonen ang SC AJ na nakatalaga sa electoral protest ni dating Senator Bongbong Marcos laban lay Vice President Leni Robredo sa Presidential Electoral Tribunal(PET).

Una nang ibinasura ng SC ang kahilingan ni Gadon at Office of the Solicitor General para magkaroon ng access sa SALN ni Leonen bilang paghahanda sa pagsasampa ng SALN quo warranto petition.

Ang ginawa ni Gadon ay kaparehas na legal procedure noong 2017 na naging daan sa pagpapatalsik lay dating Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno noong 2018.

Samantala, naniniwala naman si eonen na gagawin ng mga lider ang tamang desisyon kaugnay sa isinampang impeachment case laban sa kanya sa House of Representative.

Gayunman, sinabi ni Leonen na wala pa itong natatanggap na impormasyon kaugnay sa impeachment complaint laban sa kanya.

“Given the urgent and pressing needs of our people during this time of crises, we are confident that our leaders will do the right thing. Certainly, this may not be to attend to false issues raised by some for clearly personal or vindictive reasons,” ayon sa opisyal na pahayag ni Leonen.

Sa kabila ng isinampang impeachment case laban sa kanya ,hangad umano niya ang pinakamainam ngayon panahon ng “kindness at compassion”.

Umaasa din siya na matutulungan ang tunay na nangangailangan.(Eralyn Prado/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)