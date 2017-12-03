Impeach Sereno minamanipula ng supermajority

Inakusahan ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang tinaguriang “supermajo­rity” sa Kamara partikular ang chairman ng House committee on justice na minamanipula ang impeachment proceedings laban kay Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Patunay aniya ang hindi pagpayag ng naturang komite na pinamumunuan ni Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali na makapag-cross-examine ang mga abogado ng Punong Mahistrado sa complainant at mga testigo gayundin ang pagbabawal nito sa mga hindi miyembro ng komite na lumahok sa deliberasyon.

“After denying the Chief Justice’s right to have her counsel cross-examine the complainant and his witnesses, and further barring representatives who are non-members of the committee from participating in the committee’s deliberation, which is contrary to established parliamentary practice, the Chair and supermajority members are now actively monopolizing the proceedings in the so-called ‘impeachment committee’,” ani Lagman.

Ayon pa kay Lagman, ang trabaho ng komite ay timbangin ang ebidensiya at hindi para mangalap ng katibayan upang takpan ang mga butas ng inihaing impeachment complaint.

Paniwala ni Lagman, si House Speaker Pantaleon ‘Bebot’ Alvarez ang nag-utos sa komite na patuloy na mangalap ng ebidensiya laban kay Se­reno dahil ayaw nitong magbitiw sa puwesto.