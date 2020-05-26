IMI Introduces VENTURA CPAP, an Alternative Ventilator Solution for Covid-19 Patients

May 19, 2019, Laguna, Philippines. In support of the Philippine government’s call for the local sourcing and manufacturing of low-cost ventilators and other breathing aid solutions in caring for COVID-19 patients all over the country, Integrated Micro-electronics, Inc. (IMI), along with its UK subsidiary Surface Technology International Limited (STI, Ltd) is organizing a series of virtual consultative and information-sharing sessions with medical experts, health practitioners & concerned government agencies to explore noninvasive alternative ventilatory strategies using the Ventura Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device solution.

CPAP is a form of ventilator that applies mild air pressure continuously and effectively supports patients with breathing difficulties. The proposed solution is a non-profit initiative based on an existing off-patent CPAP system that has been further modified to optimize oxygen consumption. The Ventura CPAP system is approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Its design is licensed from the University College London Hospital (UCLH) and Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains under special conditions particularly for use in COVID19 cases. The proponents in the UK have granted a license to IMI in the manufacturing of the product in the Philippines.

UCLH reported that the use of the Ventura CPAP system has resulted in 60 70% success of sustaining COVID-19 patients needing intubation. The patients eventually went on to full recovery. IMI is working with the Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Health Technologies (IBEHT) of DLSU University in localizing the manufacturing of the system.

In today’s webinar, one of the resource speakers is Nick Davey, IMI’s chief technology officer. Davey set up the Research and Development team in the IMI’s UK subsidiary Surface Technology International Limited (STI Ltd.) in 2011 and is a key member of the UK Ventilator Challenge Consortium, working closely with the UK cabinet officials.

IMI, a global technology and manufacturing solutions expert with its headquarters based in Philippines, is the first to organize this series of multiindustry consultative sessions here in the country. The company along with its UK-based subsidiary STI, Ltd. and local affiliate AC Health, continue to explore various possible ventilator alternative solutions.

About IMI

IMI, the manufacturing portfolio of AC Industrials, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation is among the leading global technology & manufacturing solutions company in the world. IMI specializes in highly reliable and quality electronics for long product life cycle segments such as automotive, industrial electronics and the aerospace market.

From its manufacturing plants in ten countries, IMI provides engineering, manufacturing, and support and fulfillment capabilities to diverse industries globally. For more information, please visit www.global-imi.com

About STI Ltd.

STI, Ltd. is a specialist Contract Electronics Manufacturer (CEM), serving world-class customers in high-reliability industries by providing electronics design and manufacturing solutions in both printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and full box-build manufacturing. With headquarters in Hook, Hampshire, the company has 1,000 employees across three manufacturing sites, two in the UK and one in the Philippines, and with supporting offices in Singapore, Australia and USA. STI specializes in the Aerospace, Defense and Security sectors as well as Energy, Healthcare and Industrials (particularly higher volume Internet of Things (IoT) products).

For more information, please visit www.sti-limited.com