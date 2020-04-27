Imelda binantaang papatayin

Hindi lang basta puna’t batikos ang inabot ni Camarines Sur Vice-Governor Imelda Papin dahil kasama siya sa mga kumanta sa music video na “Iisang Dagat” na ipinost ng Chinese Embassy sa Facebook page at YouTube channel nito noong Friday.

May pagbabanta rin sa buhay ng singer/politician.

Ang anak ni Imelda na si Maffi Papin Carreon ang nagsabi sa akin ng tungkol doon nang maka-chat ko siya sa pamamagitan ng Facebook Messenger.

“Hindi ko na po puwedeng sabihin exactly kung ano ‘yung pinost, pero we can say na may threat sa Mama ko. Naka-report na kasi sa authorities and under investigation na.

“Bale marami po kaming nakita, we have evidence! Ang Mama ko po ang nag-report!” sabi ni Maffi.

Matindi ang banta kay Imelda, kaya kailangan na nilang idulog ‘yon sa authorities.

Maffi Papin pumalag sa mga basher ng ina

May ipinadala namang official statement sa akin si Maffi.

“I am speaking to you now as your fellow countrywoman, a daughter, and as a Noble Queen who represents our Country.

“The controversial song that my Mom was asked to interpret was only intended to boost the morale of Filipinos during this public health crisis. It was never meant as a propaganda vehicle.

“We saw it as a way of supporting our kababayans.

“For the people who were slighted by the undertone of the title, we want you to know that our goal was to simply spread love and hope and promote solidarity not disunity.

“The Philippine islands belong to the Filipino people and we will fight for it. There is a proper venue for that. We will never support any agenda that promotes the invasion of any part of the Philippines.

“My immediate reactions to your whirlwind of hate were validly and naturally motivated by my desire as a daughter to defend my Mom.

“Constructive criticisms would be entertained but contempt and disrespect towards my Mom will not be tolerated.

“I pray for peace, unity, love and healing of our Country!

“I represent our country out of love and pride. I love our people. Both my Mom and I helped, served, and saved many Filipinos wholeheartedly for numerous times already,” pahayag ng anak ni Imelda.

Malaki naman ang pasasalamat ni Maffi sa mga nagtatanggol kay Imelda mula sa mga basher.

Maganda raw ang layunin ng nasabing music video na mapapanood nga sa Facebook page at YouTube channel ng Chinese Embassy.

‘John Denver’ mabenta sa iWant

Dahil sa ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) bunga ng problemang dulot ng COVID-19, lalong lumakas ang iWant, ang content platform app ng ABS-CBN kung saan nakakapanood ang registered users nito ng live video streaming at on-demand contents.

Ngayon nga ay napapanood ng libre sa iWant ang Cinemalaya 2019 Best Film na “John Denver Trending” na ang istorya ay tungkol sa paglaban ng isang bata sa mga pangungutya at pang-aapi sa kanya dahil sa isang viral video niyang kumalat sa internet.

Biktima ng cyber-bullying ang character na ginagampanan ni Jansen Magpusao sa pelikulang ‘yon na nagpanalo sa kanya ng best actor award para sa nasabing filmfest.

Raymond pabor sa mahabang ECQ

Lockdown din si Raymond Gutierrez sa kanyang condominium unit somewhere in Makati City. Tinanong ko si Raymond kung ok lang ba sa kanya na extended hanggang May 15 ang ECQ?

“I support whatever it takes to flatten the curve and lessen the cases of covid 19 in the country.

“It’s been a very challenging year but I’ve used this time to reflect on what’s important in life, focus on creative interests that I’ve put on hold, and reconnect with family and friends from all over the world. I’ve mentally prepared myself that this might go on for a few more months until a vaccine is found,” pahayag ni Raymond.