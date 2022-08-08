Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Imee Marcos nagpositibo

News
By Abante News
0 9

Nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease si Senadora Imee Marcos, ayon kay Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Ibinunyag ni Zubiri ang impormasyon matapos mag-roll call sa sesyon ng Senado kahapon.

“Senator Imee Marcos, for the record, had written to us that she had tested positive for COVID-19,” sabi ni Zubiri.

Related Posts

Private, public palakasin sosyo sa infra

Sinampang kaso vs LTO IT contractor binasura

Angara kumita ng P3M sa b-day

“[She] is asking if she should still have to go on cam because she has raging fever. Maybe she can acknowledge, just acknowledge that she is online so we can mark her as present without having to open cam,” dagdag pa niya.

Una nang nagpositibo sa virus si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano. (Dindo Matining)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Meralco bawas-singil sa kuryente kinasa

Mga tambay lumobo pa

2 HS student lodi sa geography olympiad

1 of 3,867