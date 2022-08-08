Imee Marcos nagpositibo

Nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease si Senadora Imee Marcos, ayon kay Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Ibinunyag ni Zubiri ang impormasyon matapos mag-roll call sa sesyon ng Senado kahapon.

“Senator Imee Marcos, for the record, had written to us that she had tested positive for COVID-19,” sabi ni Zubiri.

“[She] is asking if she should still have to go on cam because she has raging fever. Maybe she can acknowledge, just acknowledge that she is online so we can mark her as present without having to open cam,” dagdag pa niya.

Una nang nagpositibo sa virus si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano. (Dindo Matining)