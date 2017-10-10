IMEE, BF KAKASUHAN SA P66.4M TOBACCO TAX

Ikinakasa ng House committee on good government and public accountability ang pagsasampa ng mga kaso laban kay Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos at sa long-time boyfriend nitong si Mark Chua dahil sa maanomalyang paggamit ng P66.4 million tobacco excise tax.
Kabilang ang plunder sa kasong inirekomenda ng komite na pinamumunuan ni Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel laban kay Marcos at ang pag-iisyu din ng warrant of arrest kay Chua.
Sinabi ni Pimentel na ginamit ni Marcos ang tobacco excise tax sa pagbili ng 40 mini cabs, limang segunda manong bus at 70 mini trucks noong 2011 at 212 kahit ang naturang pondo ay dapat na gamitin lamang para sa livelihood at infrastructure projects ng mga magsasaka ng tabako sa Ilocos Norte.
“It might (rekomendasyon na kasuhan ng plunder si Gov. Marcos) because as the hearing progresses we have uncovered as I’ve said many transactions. Meron pong isang transaction na may nakita kami purchase of fertilizer in the amount of 56 million pesos.
Again without the conduct of public bidding and pasok na pasok na po ito sa plunder, which is more than, in fact even this the present hearing we are conducting with regard to the multi-cabs that is 66 million pesos, and we might consider in the committee report filing a plunder case against the culpable officers of province of Ilocos Norte,” pahayag ni Pimentel sa press briefing kahapon.
Nilabag ‘di umano ni Marcos at iba pang lokal na opisyal ng Ilocos Norte ang Government Procurement Reform Act, Republic Act No. 7171 (An Act to Promote the Development of the Farmers in the Virginia Tobacco-Producing Provinces) at Commission on Audit (COA) Memorandum 97-002 na nag-aatas sa agad na pag-aasikaso ng unliquidated cash advance.
Lumilitaw din na overpriced ng P195,000 ang bawat sasakyang binili ng gobyerno ng Ilocos Norte mula sa Granstar Motors and Industrial Corporation.
“Well, of course she is the head, all the transactions bears the signature of Governor Imee Marcos, lahat po ng transaksyon, the contract, the vouchers, and the memorandum of agreement bear the signature of Imee Marcos, she is the most responsible person in all these transactions,” ayon pa kay Pimentel.
Samantala, sinabi ni Pimentel na mako-contempt ang boyfriend ng gobernadora at mag-iisyu sila ng warrant of arrest laban dito.
“We were also able to establish that the boyfriend…the long-time boyfriend of Gov. Imee Marcos was involved in the transaction. We already got a testimony from Mr. Fabian Go, the supplier of multi-cab that the person who paid in cash the multi-cabs was Mr. Mark Chua. He is the boyfriend of Gov. Imee Marcos and we have already issued a subpoena for him but unfortunately, he did not appear,” paliwanag ni Pimentel.
Hindi aniya sumipot si Chua na sinasabing isang Singaporean, sa kabila ng pag-subpoena dito para humarap sa imbestigasyon ng Kamara at umalis sa Pilipinas noong July 2017.
Sabi ni Pimentel, hihilingin nila ang tulong ng Singaporean government para maaresto si Chua kapag tuluyan itong nagtago sa Singapore.