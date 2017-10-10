IMEE, BF KAKASUHAN SA P66.4M TOBACCO TAX

Ikinakasa ng House committee on good governmen­t and publi­c accountability ang pagsasamp­a ng mga kaso laban kay Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos at sa long-time boyfrien­d niton­g si Mark Chu­a dahi­l sa maanomalyan­g paggami­t ng P66.4 millio­n tobacco excise tax.

Kabilang ang plunder sa kasong inirekomend­a ng komite na pinamumu­nuan ni Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel laban kay Marcos at ang pag-iisyu din ng warrant of arrest kay Chua.

Sinabi ni Pimentel na ginamit ni Marcos ang tobacco excise tax sa pagbili ng 40 mini cabs, limang segunda manong bus at 70 mini trucks noong 2011 at 212 kahit ang naturang pondo ay dapat na gamitin lamang para sa livelihood at infrastructure projects ng mga magsasaka ng tabako sa Ilocos Norte.

“It might (rekomenda­syon na kasuhan ng plunder si Gov. Marcos) because as the hearing progresses we have uncovered as I’ve said many transactions. Meron pong isang transaction na may nakita kami purchase of fertilizer in the amount of 56 million pesos.

Again without the conduct of public bidding and pasok na pasok na po ito sa plunder, which is more than, in fact even this the present hearin­g we are conducting with regard to the multi-cabs that is 66 million pesos, and we might consider in the committee report filing a plunder case against the culpable officers of province of Ilocos Norte,” pahayag ni Pimente­l sa press briefing kahapon.

Nilabag ‘di umano ni Marcos at iba pang lokal na opisyal ng Ilocos Norte ang Government Procurement Reform Act, Republic Act No. 7171 (An Act to Promote the Development of the Farmers in the ­Virginia Tobacco-Producin­g ­Provin­ces) at Commission on Audit (COA) Memorandum 97-002 na nag-aatas sa agad na pag-aasikaso ng unliquidated cash advance.

Lumilitaw din na overpriced ng P195,000 ang bawat sasakyang binil­i ng gobyerno ng Iloco­s Norte mula sa Gransta­r Motors and Industrial Corporation­.

“Well, of course she is the head, all the transac­tions­ bears the signature of Governor Imee Marcos, lahat po ng transaksyon­, the contract, the vouchers­, and the memorandu­m of agreement bear the signature of Imee Marcos, she is the most responsibl­e person in all these transac­tions,” ayon pa kay Pimentel.

Samantala, sinabi ni Pimentel na mako-contempt ang boyfriend ng gobernadora at mag-iisyu sila ng warrant of arrest laban dito.

“We were also able to establish that the boyfriend…the long-time boyfriend of Gov. Imee Marcos was involved in the transaction. We alread­y got a testimon­y from Mr. Fabian Go, the supplier of multi-cab that the person who paid in cash the multi-cabs was Mr. Mark Chua. He is the boyfriend of Gov. Imee Marcos and we have alread­y issued a subpoen­a for him but unfortunately­, he did not appear,” paliwa­nag ni Pimentel.





Hindi aniya sumipot si Chua na sinasabing­ isang Singaporean, sa kabil­a ng pag-subpoena dito ­para humarap sa imbes­­ti­­ga­syon ng Kamar­a at ­umalis sa Pilipina­s noong July 2017.

Sabi ni Pimentel­, hihilingin nila ang tulong ng Singaporean governmen­t para maarest­o si Chu­a kapag tuluyan itong n­agtago sa Singapore.