Matapos manahimik nang mahigit dalawang linggo, mu-ling bumalik sa Instagram si Kris Aquino. Ang dahilan ay ang kaarawan ng panganay niyang si Josh.

Sa totoo lang, wala na sa mga plano ni Kris ang magpakaaktibo rin muna sa social media, dahil bilin nga ng mga doctor niya ay magpahinga muna siya, at lumayo sa mga nakaka-stress sa buhay niya.

“Kuya Josh turns 24 tomorrow, June 4. I was 24 when I gave birth to him. Hard to imagine I was his age when I became his mama. Admittedly I wasn’t ready to be a parent. But I had my Mom. Regardless of the circumstances of kuya’s birth, when kuya Josh was 1 month old, his Lola Cory fell in love with him. And the feeling was most definitely MUTUAL.

“I know his ge-nuine generosity & gentle spirit came from having been a lola’s boy. Birthday nya, so I chose his favorite song as the background music for his v­ideos. #ikawnanga.

“We’re still in Singapore where I am recuperating. We’ll be home this weekend & I had time to think carefully about some decisions I’ve made that I’m still writing a blog about (no, haters & bashers, I’m not yet dying, at least from my doctors’ reports- so wag muna magpa- party, sayang ang gastos sa food & drinks).

“BUT watching kuya’s videos I think already gave you a big clue about my realizations- about what’s only temporary, and how much I LOVE the 2 boys who truly deserve the best of me, for the longest time they can have me.”

Well… (Dondon Sermino)