Iloilo sinarado border sa Bacolod

Kinandado ng Iloilo City ang kanilang mga pantalan sa mga pasahero na manggagaling sa Bacolod City simula Lunes.

Ito ay inanunsyo ni Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas kasunod ng naging pulong kay Office of Civil Defense regional director Jose Roberto Nuñez at Department of the Interior and Local Government regional director Juan Jovian Ingeniero sa sitwasyon ng COVID-19 crisis sa Bacolod at Negros Occidental.

“Travel between Iloilo City and Bacolod City for all persons will be temporarily suspended starting (July 27) subject to the meeting of the (regional COVID task force) tomorrow. (However) movement of goods and shipment of cargo shall remain unhampered,” ayon kay Treñas.

Hindi pa tinakda kung kailan matatapos ang travel ban, na idedepende pa sa magiging pag-uusap sa task force laban sa COVID-19.

Sa Negros Occidental, kung saan naroon ang Bacolod CIty, umabot na sa 394 ang kumpirmadong kaso ng virus, karamihan ay galing sa mga nagbalik na locally stranded individual at overseas Filipino worker. (Prince Golez)