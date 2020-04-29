Iloilo GCQ na sa May 1

Sasailalim na sa general community quarantine (GCQ) simula sa May 1 ang Iloilo City ayon kay Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Noong Marso 20 nang ipatupad ng alkalde ang enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) sa lungsod, kaya isang development umano ang pagbaba ng status ng lungsod mula sa ECQ patungo sa GCQ.

“This means we can impose more relaxed measures compared to the ECQ,” sabi ni Treñas.

Dagdag niya, “We can now definitely finalize our exit plan as we look forward to bringing our city and our people to what we deem as a much better situation for all, after the burden brought about by the ECQ to most of us.

Hiniling pa ni Treñas ang kooperasyon sa mga nasasakupan.

“I ask for everyone’s cooperation in this new phase. Let us continue to be safe and to care for each other as we implement the GCQ in Iloilo City. Batò Iloilo,” aniya.

Bukod sa Iloilo City, ipatutupad na rin simula sa May 1 ang GCQ sa Capiz kasunod ng anunsyo ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque hinggil sa desisyon ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF). (Prince Golez)