Iloilo City nagsara ng border

Dahil sa pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19, sinara ng Iloilo City ang border nila sa mga manggagaling sa Bacolod City, Negros Occidental at Negros Oriental simula kahapon.

“Due to rising cases of Covid-19, Iloilo City will close its borders for people coming in from Bacolod City, province of Negros Occidental. and Negros Oriental, starting tomorrow, July 22, 2020 until further notice. Movement of essential goods and cargoes will remain unhampered,” ayon pa sa advisory ng lokal na pamahalaan.

Sinuspinde rin ang mga biyahe sa sa karagatan sa pagitang ng Iloilo at Negros bilang pag-iingat sa mas pagkalat pa ng sakit, alinsunod sa kautusan nina Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas at Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

Sinagawa umano ito batay sa rekomendasyon ng mga doktor sa lungsod.

“We have an Iloilo COVID Team composed of private doctors, and they were worried because of reports of community transmission in Bacolod City. We all know that when one is asymptomatic, they wouldn’t know whether or not they have contracted Covid-19. Another thing is that there was a report that reached them that one of the hospitals in Bacolod City was already overwhelmed at full capacity,” sabi ni Treñas. (Prince Golez)