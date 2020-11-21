Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Ilocos Sur bukas na sa turista mula Metro Manila

News
By Abante News Online
0 11

Maaari nang bumisita sa Ilocos Sur ang mga taga-Metro Manila.

Matapos iyon ng paglulunsad ng Department of Tourism at provincial government ng expanded Ridge and Reef Travel Corridor noong Biyernes sa lalawigan.

“We are making another big leap forward with the reopening of Ilocos Sur to tourists from the rest of Luzon. Staying true to our strategy of ‘slowly but surely’ reopening our destinations,” pahayag ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Hanggang 50 na bisita lang kada araw ang papayagang makapasok sa lalawigan para matiyak ang epektibong crowd control at implementasyon ng mga safety protocol.

Nasa 18 tourist destination ang maaaring pasyalan gaya ng Heritage Village sa Calle Crisologo, Vigan City; Ilocos Sur Adventure Zone sa Bantay; Caniaw Heritage and Forest Park sa Bantay at Pinsal Falls sa Sta. Maria. (IS)

