Ilocos Norte nagpabiling limpiyo sa COVID-19
Nagpabiling coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) free ang lalawigan sa Ilocos Norte human nagnegatibo ang usa ka patient under investigation (PUI) nga gipauli na sa Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMHMC) medical expert sa Batac City, Martes sa hapon.
Sa ilang official Facebook page, gipahibalo sa MMMHMC ang resulta sa medical examination nga milanat og 48-oras nga nagsugod sa Research Institute for Tropical Medicine nga naka base sa Metro Manila.
Ang unang kaso sa PUI sa Ilocos Norte, nga nagnegatibo sa COVID-19 gi-discharged na maong tambalanan niadtong March 8 sa maong adlaw usab nga gisulod sa tambalanan.
Matud sa opisyal sa tambalanan, nga sukad niadtong Miyerkules, adunay duha ka PUI sa MMMHMC ug duha ang person under monitor (PUM).
Isip preventive measure, matud sa tagdumala sa MMMHMC mopatuman silag controlled access point ug screening procedure alang sa ilang mga empleyado, pasyente ug mobantay nga gustong mosulod sa maong tambalanan.
“We are requesting the public to please submit yourself to our security personnel at the entrance area of the hospital for screening purposes,” matud sa MMMHMC sa ilangb statement. (jess campos)