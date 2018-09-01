Illegal trader ng bigas pinarerendahan sa DOJ, NBI

NANAWAGAN si Senador Chiz Escudero sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na magpatupad ng regulas­yon sa presyo ng bigas at tutukan ang mapagsamantalang mga negos­yante.

“Government, thru the DTI, should immediately impose a price ceiling on rice. It is overpriced by P4 to P13, and up to P28 to P38 in Zamboang­a City, per kilo and importers/traders are making a killing at the expense of our people and economy,” sabi ni Escudero.

Bukod dito, hinihimok rin ni Escudero ang Department of Justice (DOJ) at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na siyasatin ang maaaring nalabag na batas ng mga mapagsamantalang trader at importer sa Republic Act No. 10845 o Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.

Sa ilalim ng batas, layong protektahan ng gobyerno ang agriculture sector tulad ng mga magsasaka mula sa mga mapagsamantalang tra­der at importer na siyang nakakasira sa ekonomiya ng bansa.

“I also urge the DOJ/NBI to look into possible violations of R.A. No. 10845, specifically Section 3 thereof on ‘economic sabotage’ committed by some unscrupulous importers/tra­ders. We cannot allow this si­tuation to subsist and go unchecked,” sabi ni ­Escudero.

“And yet sell it to the market overpriced. This is not only illegal, it’s downright avaricious and immoral!” dagdag ng senador.