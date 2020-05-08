Illegal POGO pupurgahin ng Pagcor

Suportado ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) ang crackdown ng gobyerno sa mga illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

Binanggit ng Pagcor na ang pagkakahuli sa mga taong nasa likod ng non-registered POGO sa Makati at Parañaque ay resulta ng mutual cooperation agreement sa Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Immigration at Office of Cybercrime (OOC) ng Department of Justice (DOJ) noong Marso 21,2020.

“Because of the limitations of its charter, PAGCOR has no police powers. Hence, it could not arrest or prosecute illegal gambling operations. What it can do within the bounds of its charter is to regulate gaming entities, and ensure that revenues from such operations will be used for the benefit of the country,” saad ng Pagcor.

Dahil sa kasunduang ito, napabilis ang intelligence gathering sa illegal online gambling, naging centralized ang information sharing, intelligence operations, surveillance, mga raid, pag-aresto at pagkaso sa illegal online gaming na aktibidad.

Nangako rin ang Pagcor ng P11 milyon, P5 milyon nito ay nilabas noong Marso 2020, para sa mga equipment ng Cyber Fusion Operations Center ng DOJ-OOC.

Pinuri naman ng Accredited Service Providers of Pagcor (ASPAP) ang crackdown ng illegal operators sa Makati at Parañaque na nagbibigay ng masamang reputasyon sa mga lehitimong POGO.

“We support the continuing campaign of law enforcers against illegal gambling to weed out the industry of the undesirables,” ayon kay ASPAP spokesperson Atty. Margarita Guttierez.

Noong Abril, inaresto ng mga pulis ang 44 Chinese at 9 na Pinoy na iligal na nagpapatakbo ng POGO sa Parañaque City kahit may umiiral na enhanced community quarantine.

Nasundan naman ito noong Mayo 5 kung saan 63 Chinese at 13 Pinoy ang inaresto sa fly-by-night POGO sa Barangay Olimpia, Makati City.

Suportado ng ASPAP ang inihahandang imbestigasyon ng Kamara at Senado dahil mabibigyang linaw ang mga disinformation tungkol sa mga lehitimong operasyon ng POGO.