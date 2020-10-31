Ilang POC Board member kakasuhan

Hiniling ng mayoryang grupo sa loob ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Executive Board Biyernes ng gabi ang isang Secretary’s Certificate base sa naging desisyon nito sa isinagawang board meeting upang magamit nito sa pagsasampa ng kaso sa ilan nitong kasamahan sa pribadong organisasyon.

“Pursuant to the decision of the majority members of the POC Executive Board to file an action before the regular courts, you are hereby directed to issue a Secretary’s Certificate to certify that in the Executive Board meeting held today, 30 October 2020, the Board resolved to compel the PHISGOC to submit the periodic financial reports and audited financial statements to the POC in accordance with the Tripartite Agreement signed by POC, PHISGOC and PSC,” ayon sa isang pahinang sulat.

“Please issue said certification on or before November 3, 2020. Your failure to issue the certification shall be construed as refusal on your part,” base pa sa sulat kung saan nakapirma ang pitong miyembro ng POC Board na sina Jonne Go, Steve Hontiveros, Robert Mananquil, Jesus Clint Aranas, Jose Romasanta, Col. Antonio Tamayo at Julian Camacho. (Lito Oredo)