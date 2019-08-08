Ilabas ang ebidensiya sa kasong sedisyon — VP Robredo

HINILING ng kampo ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa Department of Justice (DOJ) na utusan ang Philippine National Police (PNP) na maghanap ng karagdagang ebidensiya sa kasong sedisyon bago siya maghain ng counter-affidavit.

Matatandaan na base sa inihaing reklamo ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), nakabase lamang ito sa sworn statement ni Peter Joemel Advincula, na nagsabing binayaran siya ng ilang miyembro ng oposisyon upang lumabas sa “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video na nagdawit sa pamilya ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa iligal na droga.

Ayon sa abogado ni Robredo, “bare, unsubstantiated and false allegations” ang nilalaman ng affidavit ni Advincula.

Dumalo daw sa pagpupulong si Robredo sa isang university para patumbahin ang adminis­trasyon.

“Indeed, there is no allegation of any overt act on the part of respondent in the sinum­paang salaysay to show or indicate that respondent committed any act of amounting to the crimes of sedition, inciting to sedition and cyberlibel,” ayon sa mosyon.

Bukod kay Robredo, 30 pang miyembro ng oposisyon, clergy at mga abogado ang kinasuhan ng sedisyon, cyberlibel, libel, estafa, harboring a criminal at obstruction of justice.