Idol Raffy, Tonite pinawalang-sala ng Korte Suprema sa libel

Pinawalang-sala ng Supreme Court (SC) sa kasong libel si dating Abante Tonite columnist Raffy Tulfo.

Kaugnay ito sa mga isinulat na artikulo ni Tulfo sa kanyang “Shoot to Kill” column sa Abante Tonite tungkol sa diumano’y mga iligal na aktibidad ng isang abogado ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Taong 1999, sinulat ni Tulfo ang ilang artikulo tungkol sa mga diumano’y “shady dealings” sa BOC partikular na sa mga iniulat na extortion activities laban sa mga broker at shipper, pati na sa sinasabing illicit affair na kinasasangkutan ni Atty. Carlos T. So ng BOC.

Sa desisyong isinulat ni Justice Marvic Leonen, sinabi ng Third Division na nabigo ang prosekusyon na patunayang may malisya sa kanyang mga isinulat si Tulfo o may “reckless disregard in determining the truth or falsity of the imputations.”

Gayunman, pinaalalahanan ng SC, ang lahat ng media practitioners kaugnay sa Philippine Press Institute Journalist Code of Ethics at Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics.

“Petitioner Tulfo reported the alleged illegal activities of Atty. So in the exercise of his public functions. Our libel laws must not be broadly construed as to deter comments on public affairs and the conduct of public officials. Such comments are made in the exercise of the fundamental right to freedom of expression and the press…” saad ng Kataas-taasang Hukuman.

“Public officers are accountable to the people, and must serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency, act with patriotism and justice, and lead modest lives. Speech that guards against abuses of those in public office should be encouraged. Petitioner Tulfo should be acquitted,” dagdag pa ng Korte Suprema.

Maliban kay Tulfo, inabsuwelto rin sa kasong libel sina dating Abante Tonite publisher Allen Macasaet at dating managing editor Nicolas V. Quijano. (Issa Santiago/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)