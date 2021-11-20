ICC sinuspinde imbestigasyon sa ‘tokhang’

Kinatigan ng International Criminal Court (ICC) ang hiling ng gobyerno na ipagpaliban ang imbestigasyon sa diumano’y crimes against humanity kaugnay sa war on drugs o ‘tokhang’ ng Duterte administration.

Ipinaalam ng Office of the Pro¬secutor sa Pre-trial Chamber ang suspensiyon ng imbestigasyon na magpapatuloy sa mga darating na araw habang sinusuri ang “scope and effect” ng hiling na ipagpaliban ang pagsisiyasat.

“The Prosecution will, in the comin¬g days, request additional information from the Philippines under Rule 53 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence. Such additional information is necessary for the Prosecution to assess the scope and effect of the Deferral Request, and to determine whether to apply to the Pre-Trial Chamber, under Article 18(2) of the Statute, for authorization to continue investigating,” saad sa report ni ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

“The Prosecution has temporarily suspended its investigative activities while it assesses the scope and effect of the deferral request,” patuloy ni Khan.

Nauna rito ay pormal na hiniling ng Embahada ng Pilipinas sa The Hague, Netherlands na ipagpaliban ang pagsisiyasat upang bigyang-daan ang domestic efforts na imbestigahan ang mga krimeng ito.

Ito ay matapos balewalain ng administrasyon ang mga panawagang sagutin ang mga alegasyon ng state-sponsored killings kaugnay ng pagpatutupad ng drug war ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. (Issa Santiago)