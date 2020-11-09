Ibaka bet ng Lakers

INTERESADO daw ang 2019-20 champion Los Angeles Lakers kay big man Serge Ibaka.

Desidido sa pagdepensa ng korona ang LA, magsa-shopping ng free agents na subok na, tulad ni Ibaka.

Mula kay Sean Deveney ng Heavy.com:

“He is exactly the kind of combo big guy that team (Lakers) needs,” pahayag daw ng isang general manager kay Sean Deveney ng Heavy.com.

Dati na raw nasa radar ng Lakers si Ibaka.

“When he is healthy he is an excellent spot starter at the 5 and the 4. He is as good a bench big guy as there is in the league,” dagdag ng source ni Deveney.

“He was a really credible 3-point threat last year. If he is willing to accept what the Lakers can afford to give him, I know they would want him.”

Si Anthony Davis ang superstar big ng Lakers. May moments sina Dwight Howard at JaVale McGee pero pasulpot-sulpot lang, madalas na napag-iiwanan.

Career-highs ang 15.4 points at 1.4 assists per game ni Ibaka sa Toronto Raptors nitong nakaraang season, may sahog pang 8.2 rebounds per night.

Solido sa poste si Ibaka, epektibo rin siya sa stretch 4 dahil sa tibay ng pulso sa long range. (VE)