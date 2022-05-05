Iba pang kaso ng Meralco hatulan na

Pinuri ni House Deputy Minority Leader at Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate ang desisyon ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na ipasoli sa Meralco ang sobrang siningil nito sa kanilang mga kustomer na nagkakahalaga ng P7.8 bilyon.

“This is an overdue yet welcome decision that will somehow help consumers deal with high electricity rates, especially of another power rate hike coming this month,” sabi ni Zarate.

Hinimok din ni Zarate ang ERC na bilisan ang pagsiyasat sa iba pang kasong isinampa laban sa Meralco kaugnay ng iba pang sobrang siningil nito sa mga kustomer.

“As it is, the present P7.8 billion refund is just ‘barya’, or a small part of the P29 billion over recovery of Meralco’s distribution charge from 2013-2018 that we exposed three years ago. We call on the ERC to also rule on the more than P20 billion balance that can be refunded as soon as possible to help Meralco consumers,” dagdag pa ng solon. (Billy Begas)