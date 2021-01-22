IATF: PRC exam tuloy sa January-March

Pinayagan ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) na ituloy ang nakatakdang licensure examination ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ngayong taon.

“The request of the PRC to conduct and administer the licensure examinations for professionals scheduled for January to March 2021 was approved,” pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque nitong Biyernes.

Nakasaad ito sa Resolution 95 na inaprubahan ng IATF noong Huwebes.

Base sa official website ng PRC, ang licensure examination para sa mga medical technologist, sanitary engineer at architect ay nakatakdang gawin sa Enero 21 at 22; 25, 26 at 27; at 29 at 31.

Itinakda naman sa susunod na buwan ang licensure exam para sa mga veterinarian, physical therapist, occupational therapist, social worker, real estate consultant, geologist, master plumber, psychologist, mechanical engineer, at certified plant mechanical.

Sa Marso ang licensure exam para sa mga foreign medical professional, physician, respiratory therapist, medical technologist, optometrist, ocular pharmacologist, at professional teachers.(Prince Golez)