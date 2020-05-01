IATF laban bawi: Iloilo City balik sa ECQ

Matapos ang ilang pagbabago sa desisyon ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases hinggil sa status ng Iloilo City, nagdesisyon ito na mananatili sa ilalim ng enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) ang lungsod hanggang May 15.

Sa virtual briefing, kinumpirma ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na mananatili sa extended ECQ ang Iloilo province at Bacolod City dahil sa bilang ng kaso ng of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ito ang pangalawang beses na binago ng IATF ang desisyon hinggil sa quarantine status ng lungsod.

Noong Martes, sinabi ni Roque na kabilang Iloilo City at buong lalawigan sa ECQ extension hanggang May 15. Gayunman, kinabukasan ay ibinaba ito sa general community quarantine (GCQ) na magsisimula sana noong May 1.

“The turn of events has created confusion for many of us. We were told to prepare for the guidelines of a GCQ to be implemented tomorrow but during a press conference today, Sec. Roque declared Iloilo City to be under ECQ, in contrary to the first recommendation,” sabi ni Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Dalawang beses umanong tinawagan ni Roque ang alkalde noong Huwebes ng umaga upang ipaalam ang quarantine status ng lungsod.

“The sudden change of decision may have caused various reactions from the people, some are happy, some are disappointed, but let us understand that the decision came from the national government,” dagdag nito.