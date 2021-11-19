IATF kumambiyo sa tanggal face shield

May karapatan ang mga employer at business establishment na magpatupad ng paggamit ng face shields kahit maaari na itong alisin sa mga lugar na nasa alert level 1, 2 at 3.

Ito ang nilinaw ni acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles sa kabila ng anunsiyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na maaari ng alisin ang paggamit ng face shield huwag lang ang face mask.

Sinabi ng kalihim na mayroong diskresyon ang mga employer at mga establismyento na magpasuot ng face shield sa kanilang mga empleyado o customer, at hindi ito kokontrahin ng IATF.

“In the IATF resolution no. 149, we clarified that the voluntary use of face shields for areas under alert levels 1 to 3, is without prejudice to employers still requiring their use for their employees o workers and or customers in their respective premises,” ani Nograles.

Giit ni Nograles ang mga employer at establisimyento pa rin ang masusunod sa mga ganitong patakaran kung ayaw nilang magpapasok ng mga hindi nakasuot ng face shield.

“Kaya puwede pong i-require ng mga employers ang mga empleyado nila mag-face shield sa kanilang work places at puwede rin pong i-require ng private establishments ang mga customer nila na mag-face shield. That is within their discretion po,” dagdag ni Nograles. (Aileen Taliping)