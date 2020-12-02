‘I imagine it all the time’: Matteo gustong makasama ang pamilya ni Sarah

Ang bongga ng interview ni Toni Loyzaga kay Matteo Guidicelli, ha! Kinaswal-kaswal lang ni Toni ang pagtatanong sa mga sensitibong paksa sa buhay ni Matteo.

Una na nga riyan ang relasyon ni Matteo sa pamilya ni Sarah, lalo na kay Mommy Divine.

“In God’s time. In time. To be positive, things will heal, things will be better,” sabi ni Matteo.

Inamin ni Matteo na araw-araw ay ini-imagine niya na magkasama sila ni Sarah, at kasama nila ang pamilya nito, lalo na ang mga magulang ng misis niya.

“I imagine it all the time. I imagine it all the time.

“Not just for me but, obviously, of course, primarily for me wife. But also for my family, my parents.

“I believe our parents raised us up and worked so hard for us that, one day, they could marry a woman and man, and two families combined, di ba, having a drink together and pasta together.

“I think that’s our family’s dream. One day, one day it will happen,” saad pa ni Matteo na may himig pag-asa.

Anywa, tinanong si Matteo sa mensahe niya sa mga magulang ni Sarah.

“We’re extremely happy. Sarah is beautiful, Sarah is amazing, independent, and she’s happy,” sagot ni Matteo.

Guidicelli, Geronimo sasabak sa military wedding

Anyway, alam na ng lahat kung ano ang naganap sa kasal nina Matteo at Sarah nitong Pebrero. Na ang dapat sana ay masayang kasal, nauwi sa gulo, iskandalo.

“A week before lockdown, Feb 20, 2020, we got married, very small wedding. A week after was supposed to be our wedding with our friends, but lockdown happened,” sabi niya.

Pero, ang naganap na kasal pa rind aw nila ni Sarah ang maituturing niyang isa sa pinakamagandang pangyayari sa buhay niya.

“In the end of the day, it was a beautiful day. Two people synergizing together, becoming as one. That was one of the best days of my life. It wasn’t perfect, but I consider it the best day of my life,” sabi niya.

Gusto pa rin ni Matteo na ikasal sila ni Sarah. At kung siya ang masusunod, military wedding sana ang bet niya.

Pero kung si Sarah raw, mas gusto nito ang very private na kasal.

“She really wanted private, solemn with family, and just loved ones wedding, kumbaga.”