Huwaran! 2 titser binigyan ng P1M cash, medalya

Dalawang public school teacher ang kabilang sa 10 tatanggap ng prestihiyosong 2021 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, isang gantimpala para sa mga huwarang miyembro ng akademya, pu­lis at military.

Ang 10 mga awardee ay nakilala sa nakalipas na Metrobank’s 59th anniversary ceremony noong Setyembre 2. Bawat isa sa kanila ay makatatanggap ng tig-P1 milyong cash, tig-iisang gintong medalyon at ang ‘The Flame’ na tropeo.

Ilan sa mga nabigyan ng parangal ang dalawang guro na sina Lou Sabri­na Ongkiko at Jason Albaro.

Si Ongkiko ay isang master teacher 1 sa Culiat Elementary School sa Quezon City habang si Albaro ay teacher III mula sa Muntin­lupa National High School sa Muntinlupa City.

Nakilala ang nauna sa kan­yang learning continuity plan sa STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) sa panahon ng pan­demya noong nakaraang taon.

“Ongkiko spearheaded the planning and imple­mentation of a learning continuity program for Culiat Elementary School. She helped pilot the first Facebook messenger classes, wrote lesson scripts and strengthened learner mapping and community support to ensure program sustainability,” ayon sa profile ni Ongkiko. “Some of these processes be­came a blueprint not only for other schools but also for the Department of Education Central Office.”

Sinaad din ang kanyang TED Talk videos tung­kol sa kanyang vocation bilang isang pampublikong guro.

Samantala, si Albaro ay isang ring STEM educa­tor at siya ay kinilala bilang program director ng “I DID IT” (Invention Driven Instructional Design and Innovation Transfer). Binabalanse umano ng nasa­bing programa ang pormal na pagtuturo nang may ‘progressive learning experience’ para sa mga estudyante.

“Through this, he encourages stu­dents and professionals to innovate and invent solutions that can cause a change in society,” ayon naman sa profile ng huli. “The first chlorella micro-farm in the Philippines and the rehabilitation of Muntinlupa’s small recreational lake are cited as among the suc­cessful projects from the pro­gram.”

Bukod kina Ongkiko at Al­baro, kinilala ring ‘Outstanding Pinoy’ ng Metrobank Foundation ang mga guro na sina Maria Mi­nerva Calimag ng University of Santo Tomas at Iris Thiele Isip-Tan ng University of the Philippines Ma­nila; mga sundalong sina Technical Sgt. Jake Belino, Lt. Col. Elmer Boongaling, at Col. Augusto Padua; at mga pulis na sina P/SMSgt. Mary Joy Ylanan, P/Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, at P/Lt. Col. Jonathan Pablito.

Umaasa si Metrobank Foundation president Ani­ceto Sobrepeña na ang mga binigyan nila ng paran­gal ay magsilbing inspirasyon para sa ibang Pinoy.

“The entire nation continues to be at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation is still evolving. During this extended period of un­ease, we are fortunate to be inspired by the dedi­cation of public servants and front liners who are steadfast in their mission.” (Allan Bergonia)