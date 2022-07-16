Humiling ng tulong: Pen Medina malubha sakit

Nanawagan ng tulong-pinasyal para kay Pen Medina ang kanyang anak dahil sa gagastusin sa operasyon nito bunga ng malubhang sakit.

Partikular na hiningan ni Alex Medina ng tulong ang mga kaibigan, kamag-anak at katrabaho ng character actor.

“Our dad, 71-year-old actor Pen Medina, has been in the hospital for three weeks now and currently cannot sit or stand up due to Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD). He is scheduled for a major spine surgery on Tuesday, July 19.

“Due to the pandemic, our dad scarcely had any work, which siphoned his savings over the past two years. We are trying to help him as best as we can but it will be a long road to sufficient recovery for him.

“We humbly appeal for your charitable help and prayers as our family navigates through helping him get back on his feet – literally and figuratively,” nakasaad sa kalatas na “A Call For Charity For Pen Medina”.

Naglagay ng GCash, bank account number at e-mail para sa mga nais magpaabot ng tulong. Makikita rin ito sa IG account ni Pen.

Si Pen ay kilala sa pagiging versatile actor na gumanap bilang Hagorn sa “Encantadia” at iba’t iba pang pelikula gaya ng “Muro Ami”. (Batuts Lopez)