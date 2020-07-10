Human Rights Watch: ABS-CBN shutdown parang panahon ni Marcos

Kinondena ng grupong Human Rights Watch ang desisyon ng House committee on legislative franchises na hindi bigyan ng panibagong prangkisa ang ABS-CBN.

Sa statement ng grupo, binanggit ang unang beses na pinasara ang nasabing network noong panahon ni dating Pangulo Ferdinand Marcos, kung saan napakulong pa napakulong pa ang dating chairman ng ABS-CBN na si Eugenio Lopez Sr.

“Not since the dictator Ferdinand Marcos shut down ABS-CBN and other media outlets in 1972 has a single government act caused so much damage to media freedom,” ayon kay Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director ng Human Rights Watch.

“This move solidifies the tyranny of President Rodrigo Duterte who accused ABS-CBN of slights against him and politically targeted it for refusing to toe the government’s line and criticizing his so-called ‘war on drugs,'” aniya pa.

Giit pa ng Human Rights Watch, naging kaisa umano ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga kongresista para malimitahan ang kalayaan ng media sa bansa.

“This is a black day for media freedom in a country previously regarded as a bastion of press freedom and democracy in the region,” saad pa ni Robertson.

RP