“Hugot lines” ni Duterte halinon – Angara

Daghan ang nalingaw sa mga ‘hugot lines’ ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa iyang speech sa State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“Okay naman yung mga hugot lines ng Presidente lalu na ang tungkol sa corruption. Tulad niya, frustrated na din tayo sa patuloy na corruption sa gobyerno,” pamahayag ni Senador Sonny Angara.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo na binanggit ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagtaas sa sweldo ng ating mga guro. Ito ay ating isinusulong dahil matagal na nila itong hinihintay,” dugang pa niya.

Matud pa ni Angara, kung sa mga milabay nga SONA miingon siya nga ang Presidente pulos lang ‘P’, ug karon lahi na ang gibutyag niini.

“His speech is notable for the fact that it is less peppered with the colorful words that he often uses. Kung noon tadtad ng ‘P,’ngayon ibang ‘P’ na ang pinagtuunanan nya– the Ps that matter: Progress, Peace and Prosperity,” matud ni Angara.

“Hindi naman isang linggong pabasa ang SONA. What is important is that he talked about the things many of our people want to hear from him. It is a well-curated address,” dugang pamahayag ni Angara.

“What is the best SONA reaction? We should react with deeds. It should be back to work for all of us,” matud pa niini.