Una sa Balita


Huawei gipakagamay sa America – owner

0 23

Gibaliwala ni Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei ang gihimong pagbabag sa United States sa global ambitions sa kompanya.

Matud niya nga gipakagamay sa Amerika ang kusog sa telecom giant.

Gibutyag ni Zhengfei pipila ka adlaw human mipagawas ug kamanduan si President Donald Trump nga giingong isabotahe ang negosyo sa Huawei sa United States.

Related Posts

Kanhi Ombudsman Morales gitanggong sa Hong Kong Airport

2 ka Philippine Eagle ipasagop sa Singapore

Lalaki gisikop human misaka sa Eiffel Tower

“The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength. Huawei’s 5G will absolutely not be affected. In terms of 5G technologies, others won’t be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years,” matud ni Zhengfei.

Sa miaging samana gideklarar ni Trump ug “national emergency” nga naghatag kaniya ug gahum nga mag-blacklist ng mga kumpanya nga “risk” sa national security sa Amerika.

Apan daghang analyst ang nag-ingon nga target niini ang Huawei. (jess campos)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy