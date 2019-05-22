Huawei gipakagamay sa America – owner

Gibaliwala ni Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei ang gihimong pagbabag sa United States sa global ambitions sa kompanya.

Matud niya nga gipakagamay sa Amerika ang kusog sa telecom giant.

Gibutyag ni Zhengfei pipila ka adlaw human mipagawas ug kamanduan si President Donald Trump nga giingong isabotahe ang negosyo sa Huawei sa United States.

“The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength. Huawei’s 5G will absolutely not be affected. In terms of 5G technologies, others won’t be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years,” matud ni Zhengfei.

Sa miaging samana gideklarar ni Trump ug “national emergency” nga naghatag kaniya ug gahum nga mag-blacklist ng mga kumpanya nga “risk” sa national security sa Amerika.

Apan daghang analyst ang nag-ingon nga target niini ang Huawei. (jess campos)